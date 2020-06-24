First Alert Forecast: Carolina heat and storms plus Saharan dust

Your First Alert Forecast for the longer range offers near or above-average temperatures, mostly modest storm chances, and no input from tropical storms for the final seven days of June. You may have heard that a packet of dry, dusty Saharan air may be swirling its way over the Carolinas over the weekend into next week. History shows these dust infusions can diminish air quality but increase the vibrance of sunrises and sunsets. Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here, or push the outlook to a full ten days to whatever spot you wish with your WECT Weather App!