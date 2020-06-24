First Alert Forecast: Carolina heat and storms plus Saharan dust

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Daytime heating and an upper-level impulse will impress a pop-up storm chance on the Cape Fear Region Wednesday afternoon. Odds: 30%. Keep an eye out for scattered drenching downpours, outbursts of lightning, even localized gusty winds and hail in the afternoon and evening. Cooling and drenching storm cells aside, though, you may expect seasonable heat to continue: Wednesday will have high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s and heat index values may make a brief push for 100.
Your First Alert Forecast for the longer range offers near or above-average temperatures, mostly modest storm chances, and no input from tropical storms for the final seven days of June. You may have heard that a packet of dry, dusty Saharan air may be swirling its way over the Carolinas over the weekend into next week. History shows these dust infusions can diminish air quality but increase the vibrance of sunrises and sunsets. Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here, or push the outlook to a full ten days to whatever spot you wish with your WECT Weather App!
