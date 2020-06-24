Chief physician at NHRMC blames lack of masks wearing on cases tripling in NHC

"We know from the recent protests that that was another time when there was a lot of exposure," he says. "So we're probably another seven to 10, 11, 12 days out from seeing the effects of that. We know its going to go up and we suspect based on what our predictive models are now showing, its going to continue to increase. We know in North Carolina the cases are doubling every 11 to 12 days and that is what we are seeing."