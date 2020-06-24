Carolina Beach businesses and visitors react to staying in Phase 2 and face-coverings

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper said in a news conference on Wednesday that North Carolina will stay in Phase 2 of reopening for at least three more weeks and that face-coverings must be worn in public places, indoors or outdoors, where social distancing from others isn’t possible.
Visitors to Carolina Beach have different feelings about having to wear a face-covering starting on Friday.
“I can appreciate the governor wanting to be safe and doing what’s right for the people,” said Antonio Febres of Raleigh. “But I really think it’s an overreach.”
“You should be wearing one if you can’t be six feet away from someone, not only to protect yourself but others because you can be a carrier and not even know it,” added Taylor Perry of Garner.
Bobby Nivens of Britts Donuts says that he believes some people just won’t wear face coverings and knows that if they don’t, he won’t be able to serve them.
“I hope everyone has their mask on,” said Nivens. “Because if they don’t, I’m going to get a lot of hard feelings for them not being able to come in after waiting in line.”
Carolina Smokehouse owner Rob Williams is disappointed but not surprised the state is staying in Phase 2 and is getting ready for the face-covering restrictions.
“I would’ve liked to have gone into Phase 3 but we can deal with Phase 2 again,” said Williams. “It is what it is. We’ve ordered a case of them. So, 100 come in tomorrow and on Friday, we will be wearing them.”
“If that’s what we need to do, that’s what we will do to stay safe and keep people safe,” Williams added.
