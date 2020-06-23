WPD: Man charged with murder in stabbing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of fatally stabbing another man Monday night in Wilmington.
Anthony Whitsett, 53, has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Steven Mann, 33.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to 5224 Market Street just before 11 p.m. in reference to a stabbing.
“When they arrived they found Mann with multiple stab wounds,” the WPD stated in a news release. “Witnesses at the scene also gave a description of the suspect. A short time later, Whitsett was located on Lennon Dr. by a detective and was detained.”
Mann was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he died a short time later.
