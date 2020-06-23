Wilmington council to consider outdoor dining proposal Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council plans to discuss an idea to bring temporary outdoor dining areas to the downtown area during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Downtown Business Alliance and Wilmington Downtown Inc. are both advocating for a program called “Downtown Alive,” which would involve closing parts of some streets to accommodate outdoor dining. If approved, this would start this Thursday, June 25th and run through Labor Day, September 7th. It would help restaurants find some additional space for customers as indoor dining is limited during the pandemic.
The temporary road closures would include:
- Front Street bounded by Market Street and Chestnut Street.
- Front Street bounded by Market Street and Dock Street.
- Princess Street bounded by Front Street and 2nd Street.
- Princess Street bounded by 2nd Street and 3rd Street
This proposal would affect traffic Thursday-Sunday during this time period, with the proposed hours:
Thursdays/Fridays 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
Saturdays 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Sundays 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
The roads would start to close up to an hour prior to the time period and be re-opened no longer than an hour after the time period ends each day.
Nearly 20 restaurants have indicated they would participate in this program if allowed, with some retail merchants also showing interest, according to information provided to council. The outdoor dining areas would be non-smoking, but alcoholic beverages would be allowed.
The program costs $109,500. Council is expected to vote on that expenditure Tuesday.
