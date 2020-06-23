Shallotte man accused of sex crimes involving minor

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Shallotte man is accused of sex crimes with a minor.
Orion Steve Woodward, 21, has been charged with statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger, three counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of statutory rape of a child 15 years or younger.
According to arrest warrants, the charges stem from incidents which took place between Jan. 1 and June 4 of this year. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said the victim in the case is 15 years old.
Online records state that Woodward is being held under a $375,000 bond.
