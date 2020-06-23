Pedestrian hit, killed by truck in southern New Hanover County, troopers say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was struck and killed while walking along a New Hanover County road late Monday night, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
Highway Patrol officials say troopers responded to Hillside Road off Carolina Beach Road around 10:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian.
The victim, identified as 45-year-old Jannon Gail Rogers, was found lying in the roadway. She was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Evidence at the scene led troopers to find the suspect vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet pickup, and the alleged driver, 30-year-old Austin Taylor Hall.
He was charged with driving while impaired and felony hit and run.
Hall was booked in jail under a $20,000 bond.
Troopers say this is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are possible.
