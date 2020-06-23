North Carolina families and DSS benefit from improved Medicaid, Food and Nutrition Services apps

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) released improved online applications Tuesday to help applicants maintain social distancing when applying for these programs.
Improving the online application process reduces administrative burden for county DSS employees and the new features will help everyone.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of people who need these programs, while also creating new challenges for our county partners,” said NCDHHS Deputy Secretary for NC Medicaid Dave Richard.
The new online application portal for Medicaid and Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) is called ePASS and includes the following updated features:
- More efficient processing for Medicaid applications
- Improved look and feel making navigation easier on multiple device types
- Fewer questions and enabling applicants to only answer questions applicable to them
- Personalized dashboards with important account information and notifications
- Guidance placed throughout the site based on frequently asked questions
- Ability to attach documents easily
- Links to relevant program information
- Links to paper applications and voter registration
These improvements do not impact earlier applications and will remain in place beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
