New Hanover County awards $1.3 million in grants to 130 local small businesses

“That’s 82 minority-and women-owned business being funded, which helps further New Hanover County’s priority to make our community more inclusive and more welcoming to diverse workers and businesses,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet. “The businesses supported by this program will be able to use these funds to continue to employ and hire local residents, pay for additional cleaning and sanitizing supplies, and ensure their operations do all they can to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Our intent has been to invest these funds wisely and for the good of the community, and I believe we have done just that.”