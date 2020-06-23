NC State removes name of white supremacist with Wilmington connection from building

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The NC State University Board of Trustees voted this week to remove the name “Daniels Hall” from a campus building.
The building was named after Josephus Daniels, who was a supporter of NC State and founder of the News & Observer in Raleigh. Daniels also had ties to white supremacy and was one of the causes of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre, when prominent black citizens and business owners were murdered by the dozens and their press burned down, as white supremacists overthrew the city government.
“The building’s name had served as a constant reminder of a shameful part of our state’s history,” Chancellor Randy Woodson stated in a statement to campus. “I appreciate the board’s support in moving this university forward and taking this important action today.”
Woodson says there are no immediate plans to rename the building as the structure is in need of extensive renovations and not being fully utilized at this time.
Just last week, the Daniels family removed a statue honoring him from downtown Raleigh.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.