More COVID-19 cases reported at Brunswick County congregate living facility

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Universal Health Care of Brunswick has identified six more cases of COVID-19 at its facility in Bolivia, according to Brunswick County Health Services.
County health officials on Tuesday said two additional residents and four employees at the congregate living facility have tested positive for the virus.
This brings the facility’s total to 19 residents and 11 employees who have received positive results.
All those who have tested positive are doing well, county officials say. Residents are isolating in rooms in a dedicated wing of the facility, while employees are isolating at their homes.
“Officials from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) conducted an inspection control review and tour of the facility last week and found that all required and recommended procedures and policies were in place. The state and county have also worked to provide staffing assistance to the facility since the outbreak was discovered,” county health officials stated in a news release.
The outbreak at the facility was first reported to the county on Saturday, June 13.
Days later, the facility tested all its residents and employees and discovered that 17 residents and seven employees had COVID-19.
