First Alert Forecast: triple digit heat index values amid pop-up storms

Tropical Storm Dolly has formed over the north Atlantic. Dolly will pose no impacts to land and is expected to become post-tropical on Wednesday. In the coming days, tropical storm impacts are extremely unlikely for the Cape Fear Region. Keep that nugget of good news in mind as you review your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: your WECT Weather App can take your First Alert Forecast out to a full ten days for any location you choose! Keep the app handy for tracking heat and storms here in summer!