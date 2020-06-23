First Alert Forecast: triple digit heat index values amid pop-up storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features more seasonable heat across the Cape Fear Region Tuesday as temperatures swell toward the lower 90s on the mainland and upper 80s for most beaches. The heat index may tax you a little extra; use caution for values peaking mainly in the upper 90s. Odds for a cooling and drenching afternoon storm: 30%.
A low pressure system in the upper atmosphere will glance the Cape Fear Region and help to initiate and ventilate showers and storms a bit better for Wednesday and Thursday. Chances then: 30-40%. A hotter high pressure system will build and discourage shower and storm formation by the weekend, though, so more meager 20% rain odds occupy that portion of the forecast.
Tropical Storm Dolly has formed over the north Atlantic. Dolly will pose no impacts to land and is expected to become post-tropical on Wednesday. In the coming days, tropical storm impacts are extremely unlikely for the Cape Fear Region. Keep that nugget of good news in mind as you review your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: your WECT Weather App can take your First Alert Forecast out to a full ten days for any location you choose! Keep the app handy for tracking heat and storms here in summer!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.