Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Whiteville man.
Markel Dashann Gore, 22, was last seen at the Scotchman gas station in Clarkton on Sunday, June 21, between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Gore, who is 5′11 and has a scar on the inside of his right forearm, was believed to be traveling on foot and heading southbound on Hwy 701 toward Whiteville.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Meeks with the sheriff’s office at 910-640-6629.
