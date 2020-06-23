City Council names Donny Williams as Wilmington Police Chief

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Donny Williams, who has served as the Interim Chief of the Wilmington Police Department since January, was named as the new chief Tuesday night by a unanimous vote of Wilmington City Council.
“I’m the first police cadet to be a chief. I’m the first resident of public housing in the city of Wilmington to be a police chief. My story is proof that you can do anything you put your mind to,” said Police Chief Donny Williams. He says there is a lot of work to do but he is determined to make Wilmington a greater and safer place for everyone.
Chief Williams is a Wilmington native who has served with the police department for 29 years. He replaces Ralph Evangelous, who retired from the WPD in January, and is the current interim police chief in Wrightsville Beach.
During his career with the Wilmington Police Department, Chief Williams worked in patrol and in special assignments that included Crime Prevention, DARE and Housing. He is credited with expanding the agency’s Police Activities League (PAL), which now serves more than 500 children through basketball, soccer, wrestling and cheer and dance. While serving as police captain, Chief Williams managed the Support Services Division and the agency’s $24 million dollar budget. As Deputy Chief he oversaw the Special Investigations and Criminal Investigations Divisions.
