Carolina Panthers, Lenovo team up to donate Chromebooks to Columbus County Schools

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools will get a much-needed technology infusion in an effort to “bridge the digital divide.”
According to a news release, the Carolina Panthers’ Player Impact Committee, computer manufacturer Lenovo, and the N.C. Department of Public Instruction teamed up to donate 600 Chromebooks to students in Columbus and Richmond counties.
“These devices will allow students access to technology to support their remote learning needs — a trend that N.C. Superintendent Mark Johnson indicates will continue in some capacity when public schools reopen in the fall,” the news release stated.
According to Lenovo, the company has donated over $1 million in products to other school districts across North Carolina during the coronavirus pandemic.
