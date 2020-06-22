Damage to transmission line causes widespread power outage in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A widespread outage has left a large portion of New Hanover County without power Monday afternoon.
According to a spokesperson for Duke Energy, an issue with one of the main transmission lines in the Wilmington area is affecting approximately 26,000 people.
It’s unclear when the outage will be resolved.
WECT has received calls from several viewers about a loss of power at their homes, including in the areas of Shipyard Blvd., Monkey Junction and Carolina Beach. Viewers also said they have received texts from Duke Energy estimating that the power will return between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
We’ve also received reports of traffic lights being out at several intersections.
Stay with this story as we gather more information.
