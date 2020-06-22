Vandalized signs at Hugh MacRae Park taken down for repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At least two signs at Hugh MacRae Park were taken down over the weekend for repairs, according to county officials. The signs were spray painted last week with the letters BLM.
"The wooden signs at both the Pine Grove and South College Road entrances at Hugh MacRae Park were defaced with spray paint," Commissioner Rob Zapple said. "They were taken down by NHC Parks and Gardens Department to be rehabilitated."
County employees removed the signs which did not require approval from New Hanover County Commissioners since they were taken down for repairs.
None of the commissioners were aware the signs had been taken down until Monday morning.
"I just learned that the county did take one down that had been vandalized last week," says Pat Kusek, vice chair of the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners. "It will be put back up in place when it is repaired.
There is a petition to have the park renamed, but the temporary removal of the signs has nothing to do with calls to change the name, according to county leaders.
