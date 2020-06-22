Southport to require face coverings while in public spaces

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - In an effort to stop the community spread of COVID-19, Southport will require residents and visitors to wear face coverings while in public spaces.
Mayor Joe Pat Hatem announced that he was signing a revised state of emergency proclamation that requires anyone in city limits to wear a clean face-covering while in public spaces where it’s not possible to maintain social distancing.
These public spaces, according to the proclamation, include grocery stores, pharmacies, business establishments, retail stores, parking lots, sidewalks, and public transit.
Additionally, Hatem said that all restaurant, personal care, grocer, retail employees, and staff will have to wear a face-covering while on duty.
This requirement will begin at 5 p.m. Monday.
Face coverings will not be required for the following:
- For people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering.
- For those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition.
- For children under 12 years of age.
- For restaurant patrons while they are seated and dining.
- In private, individual offices.
- When complying with directions of law enforcement officers.
- In settings where it is not feasible to wear a face covering such as receiving dental services or while swimming.
- While with members of a family or same household.
Also, a face-covering won’t be required for individual exercise outdoors or while walking or exercising with other people from the same household as long as social distance from others is maintained.
“As your mayor, as a doctor, and as a public health advocate, I urge everyone to comply with the required wearing of protective facial covering as stated in our emergency proclamation,” Hatem stated.
