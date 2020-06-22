Republican primary re-election for Columbus County Commissioner to be held Tuesday

Republican primary re-election for Columbus County Commissioner to be held Tuesday
Voters will see several precautions in place when they go to the polls Tuesday in Columbus County. (Source: wvir)
By WECT Staff | June 22, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT - Updated June 22 at 9:55 PM

COLUMBUS COUNTY. N.C. (WECT) - Voters will see several precautions in place when they go to the polls Tuesday in Columbus County. A new Republican primary re-election for the County Commissioner District 2 race is scheduled between candidates Mack Ward, Chris Smith and Bernard White

The State Board of Elections ordered a new election for the race in April, after county elections officials determined ten voters had received the wrong ballot in the March primary.

The voters had received a ballot with the District 2 contest on it, but they were not eligible to vote in that race.

Ward won the March 3 primary by four votes over Smith.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for voters to cast ballots in the following precinct locations:

  • P01A Bogue-Hallsboro Fire Dept., 753 Hallsboro Road, Hallsboro
  • P07     Chadbourn Municipal Annex, 208 E. 1st Avenue, Chadbourn
  • P15     WOW Lodge 1088, 6847 Haynes Lennon Highway, Evergreen
  • P17     Welches Creek Fire Dept., 45 Mille-Christine Road, Whiteville
  • P18     Mt. Calvary Church Fellowship Hall, 68 Mt. Calvary Road, Clarkton 
  • P19     Whiteville Rescue Unit, Building 106, Flowers Pridgen Drive, Whiteville
  • P20A  Vineland Station Depot, 701 East Main Street, Whiteville
  • P21     North Whiteville Fire Dept. 747 Peacock Road, Whiteville
  • P22A Abundant Life Church Fellowship Hall, 5384 James B. White Highway South, Whiteville
  • P23     American Legion post 137, 76 Legion Drive, Whiteville   

Election workers will take special precautions to protect voters and poll workers at the precincts, including:

  • Masks available for all poll workers and voters who do not bring their own.
  • Single-use pens for voters to mark their ballots and take with them.
  • Enforced social distancing between all poll workers and voters.
  • Hand sanitizer for voters and poll workers.
  • Face shields and gloves for poll workers.
  • Protective barriers between poll workers and voters at check-in tables.
  • Special sanitation kits at each precinct to ensure poll worker protection and clean tables and voting booths throughout the voting process.
  • Thorough cleaning of voting sites before and after the election.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.