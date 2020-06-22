Republican primary re-election for Columbus County Commissioner to be held Tuesday

COLUMBUS COUNTY. N.C. (WECT) - Voters will see several precautions in place when they go to the polls Tuesday in Columbus County. A new Republican primary re-election for the County Commissioner District 2 race is scheduled between candidates Mack Ward, Chris Smith and Bernard White
The State Board of Elections ordered a new election for the race in April, after county elections officials determined ten voters had received the wrong ballot in the March primary.
The voters had received a ballot with the District 2 contest on it, but they were not eligible to vote in that race.
Ward won the March 3 primary by four votes over Smith.
Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for voters to cast ballots in the following precinct locations:
- P01A Bogue-Hallsboro Fire Dept., 753 Hallsboro Road, Hallsboro
- P07 Chadbourn Municipal Annex, 208 E. 1st Avenue, Chadbourn
- P15 WOW Lodge 1088, 6847 Haynes Lennon Highway, Evergreen
- P17 Welches Creek Fire Dept., 45 Mille-Christine Road, Whiteville
- P18 Mt. Calvary Church Fellowship Hall, 68 Mt. Calvary Road, Clarkton
- P19 Whiteville Rescue Unit, Building 106, Flowers Pridgen Drive, Whiteville
- P20A Vineland Station Depot, 701 East Main Street, Whiteville
- P21 North Whiteville Fire Dept. 747 Peacock Road, Whiteville
- P22A Abundant Life Church Fellowship Hall, 5384 James B. White Highway South, Whiteville
- P23 American Legion post 137, 76 Legion Drive, Whiteville
Election workers will take special precautions to protect voters and poll workers at the precincts, including:
- Masks available for all poll workers and voters who do not bring their own.
- Single-use pens for voters to mark their ballots and take with them.
- Enforced social distancing between all poll workers and voters.
- Hand sanitizer for voters and poll workers.
- Face shields and gloves for poll workers.
- Protective barriers between poll workers and voters at check-in tables.
- Special sanitation kits at each precinct to ensure poll worker protection and clean tables and voting booths throughout the voting process.
- Thorough cleaning of voting sites before and after the election.
