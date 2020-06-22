Portion of Wilmington Riverwalk to close temporarily for construction

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A construction project for two new connections between the Wilmington Riverwalk and North Waterfront Park is set to get underway Monday.
The work will lead to some closures on portions of the northern part of the Riverwalk from Monday through Friday the next couple weeks, June 22-26 and June 29-July 3.
A contractor is expected to install structural piles for the walkways to connect the two. The city plans to have that area open during the weekend.
If you are walking along the Riverwalk, you’ll be detoured to North Front Street between Harnett and Cowan Streets.
