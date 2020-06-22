Physicians, community members speak their minds over future of NHRMC as decision looms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Commission listened to a range of opinions regarding the future of New Hanover Regional Medical Center in the first public hearing on the matter the body has held this year.
As the Partnership Advisory Group exploring the next steps for the hospital inches closer to an official recommendation, the commission was required by law and the resolution it passed last year to hold a hearing to get the public’s feedback.
Physicians, advocacy group leaders and regular citizens had three minutes each to speak their minds, and the comments had a wide range.
Several spoke in support of a new partner or sale, saying the move would open up opportunities.
Some, including a couple physicians, specifically said they prefer Atrium Health as a potential partners, but others said they would be happy with Duke Health or Novant Health as well.
However, for each person who spoke in favor of the process or a partnership, there was another who spoke against that outcome and the process itself, including multiple members of the Save Our Hospital group.
County commissioners did not make any comments other than Chair Julia Olson-Boseman introducing the forum and thanking those who spoke. The commission reportedly received nearly two dozen comments by email.
The Partnership Advisory Group next meets on Tuesday, July 7th. Comments can be emailed to the group at PAGcomments@nhcgov.com.
