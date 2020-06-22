LIVE: N.C. health officials to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2pm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina public health officials will hold a COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon.
The news conference is expected to start around 2 p.m. and will feature Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and Michael Sprayberry, the director of N.C. Department of Emergency Management.
You can watch the news conference live inside this story or on WECT’s Facebook page.
According to NCDHHS numbers released Monday morning, there have been 53,605 positive cases and 1,223 deaths in the state.
Officials say that 870 people currently are being hospitalized while 757,345 tests have been administered.
