Freedom School kicks off at International School at Gregory

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning Monday, 50 students are headed back to classrooms for Communities in School’s Freedom School.
The students range from third to eighth grade and are in the program for six weeks, gaining access to mentors, academic help and resources like free meals and books to build their home libraries. Transportation is also provided by New Hanover County Schools.
Kids are placed in small groups and get help with reading and hear lessons on civic engagement, leadership development, nutrition and mental health.
The program stems from the Mississippi Freedom Summer Project of 1964 and encourages kids to gain a deeper understanding of their self worth and how they can make a difference in their families and their community.
According to New Hanover County Schools, the program is taking every precaution from the CDC and working with the county health department to put COVID-19 protections in place, including spacing students, conducting health screenings and providing masks.
