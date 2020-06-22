First of the city pools set to open Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - During a typical summer break, children would have already been to the city pools several times in our region by now.
2020 has been anything but typical due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Wilmington is set to open its first pool of the summer Monday, June 22nd. The plan is to start with the pool at Robert Strange Park, located at 401 South 8th Street. You will need a reservation before you jump in this year. You are encouraged to call on the day you’d like to swim between the hours of 7:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. to snag a reservation. The number is (910) 899-7332.
The YMCA operates city pools. The organization has taken several precautionary measures to ensure safety at the pools, including screenings of all visitors. Each reservation will be for a one hour period, with time allotted between reserved groups for cleaning.
The other city pools at Northside and Legion Stadium are expected to open in the days ahead.
