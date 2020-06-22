First of the city pools set to open Monday

The city of Wilmington is set to open its first pool of the summer Monday, June 22nd. The plan is to start with the pool at Robert Strange Park, located at 401 South 8th Street. You will need a reservation before you jump in this year. You are encouraged to call on the day you’d like to swim between the hours of 7:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. to snag a reservation. The number is (910) 899-7332.