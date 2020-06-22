First Alert Forecast: hot, humid and stormy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features seasonable summer humidity and heat across the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures will consistently run in the 70s and 80s and a few lower 90s may even mix in on the mainland during some of the afternoons.
Remember: air temperatures are, by convention, taken in the shade and with an inanimate thermometer. You, of course, are not inanimate and you might not always be able to work in the shade, so you will feel the heat even more on these summer days. So, please increase your baseline water intake to stay safe and healthy!
Tropical storm development is not expected to impact the Cape Fear Region this week, but land-born storms will. Odds for pop-up showers and storms will vary from 20-30% at the beginning and end of the week to a healthier 40-50% Wednesday and Thursday as an upper-level disturbance appears likely to be in position to aid in precipitation generation in that frame.
Thanks for trusting your First Alert Forecast! Catch details for the next seven days in Wilmington right here. Or, tap into your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day forecast for whatever location you like!
