Brunswick Co. deputy rescues trapped seagull

By WECT Staff | June 22, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT - Updated June 22 at 2:20 PM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County deputy came to the rescued to a feathered friend recently.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy with the Marine Patrol Unit found a seagull tangled in fishing line in the water near St. James Marina.

“He was able to successfully free the bird and it flew away unharmed,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “Our deputies never know what kinds of things they will encounter on a daily basis, but we sure love happy endings like this one.”

