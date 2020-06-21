Officials: Two die from rip current drownings in the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s office has identified two people who died after being caught in rip currents while swimming in the ocean.
Deputy coroner Darris Fowler said 52-year-old Franklin Morris, of Jacksonville, Florida, drowned in the area of 16th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach Friday. Morris was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Medical Center.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating Morris’s death.
Fowler also said 71-year-old Allen Eschner, of Surfside Beach, drowned Friday in the Garden City area. He was pronounced dead at Waccamaw Medical Center.
The Horry County Police Department is investigating Eschner’s death.
Stay with WMBF News for more updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.