Mother of Wilmington man killed in shooting pleads for murder suspect to turn himself in to WPD

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Its been nearly one month since Shawn “Ski Dog” Grady was shot and killed on Montgomery Avenue.
Grady was a well loved member of the Wilmington community, known for hosting cookouts and charitable events to support the area's children.
On Sunday his family and friends carried on the tradition, hosting Grady’s annual Fathers Day community cookout for the first time without him at Portia Hines park. They’re collecting donations and also building a scholarship fund in his honor.
His family says it was important to them to continue his work in the community because that’s what he would have wanted. Grady’s mother, Carolyn Carter, says she’s thankful for the community’s support.
“They’re the ones who have given me the strength to keep going. I love the way they loved my son. I love that they’re here and we’re able to be here and come out and be a help to the community in his name. I know this is what he would have wanted for us to do,” said Carter. “That’s truly what has helped me, that’s whats taken me through this. I’m strong, but this hurts. This hurts to not.... to know this year, right here my son is not here.”
Andre Devaughn Huckabee, 43, was taken into custody on Meares Street last month and charged with murder but police are still searching for his brother, 38-year-old Edward Demorris Huckabee, who is considered armed and dangerous. Carter says more than anything she wants Edward Huckabee to turn himself in.
“I want him to turn himself in. Just go ahead and turn yourself in and when you do that, most of all, I want him to ask God to forgive him and after he ask God to forgive him, I want him to forgive himself,” said Carter. “There’s nothing we can do right now to bring my son back. His time is over. But the Lord saw fit to have them here but for what reason, I don’t know. But I do know God gives every man a chance. And I believe this might be their chance to give their life to the Lord.”
Andre Huckabee remains in the New Hanover County Jail under no bond.
The Wilmington Police Department and an anonymous outside agency are offering up to $6,000 as a reward for information leading to the arrest of Huckabee. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.
