First Alert Forecast: summery heat cranks up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday and Father’s Day to all the dads! Today marks the first full day of summer and with time more summery temperatures will fill in across the Carolinas. In the upper levels, a ridge will overspread the southeast bringing a drier and hotter trend for the beginning of the upcoming week.
The heat may inspire you to head to area beaches... if so, please use caution heading into the water as there will likely be a moderate risk for rip current for east and south facing beaches. Listen to the lifeguards and don’t forget sunblock!
By midweek, a weak front will drive through bringing the odd of showers and storm to near 40% Wednesday and Thursday. All other days next week there will be a low chance for a stray pop-up shower or storm.
Across the Atlantic Basin, a non-tropical low pressure system southeast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts has medium odds to develop subtropical characteristics over the next 48 hours. This system will continue to move northeast over the cooler waters of the North Atlantic and weaken.
