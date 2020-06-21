First Alert Forecast: hotter summer days ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Hope you’ve had a great weekend so far. Summer officially began at 5:43 p.m. Right on cue we are about to see normal or even above normal temperatures return as the week progresses, with highs soaring into the upper 80s to near 90.
Muggier conditions will mean steamier overnight lows in the lower and middle 70s. Spotty to isolated shower and storm chances will be in the 20-30% range through Tuesday. Look for a spike in rain and storm chances in the 40-50% range Wednesday and Thursday.
Finally, in the Tropics a low well off the Carolina coast has a low chance of development. We’ll continue to keep tabs on it, but it’s expected to move northeast away from the coast.
Check out your planning forecast for Wilmington below. And remember... you can find a ten day forecast tailored to your backyard any time on the WECT Weather App.
Enjoy your day!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.