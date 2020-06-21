Ashley High School employee tests positive for COVID-19

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A county employee working at Ashley High School let school officials know they recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The last date the employee worked was last Thursday, June 18th. According to school leaders, the employee was taking the suggested precautions prior to the positive test, including social distancing and washing hands.
County officials say additional cleaning and sanitizing measures have been started at Ashley High School.
