Several restaurants closing temporarily after coronavirus contact

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several restaurants in the Cape Fear region have had to close down this week after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or having one of their employees test positive.
Particularly affected this week appear to be the Live.Eat.Surf restaurants in the area. Saturday, the managers at K38 on Oleander Drive announced they were closing until further notice due to a COVID-positive customer visiting the location.
That closure comes on top of the company having to shelve its Porter Neck location, KBueno Mexi-Q Grill location and Tower 7 in Wrightsville Beach for a time for various coronavirus matters.
But it’s just not those locations. As of Friday evening, restaurants like Copper Penny, Johnny Lukes Kitchen Bar, Rx Restaurant and Bar, The Southerly Biscuit and Pie, Circa 1922, Kornerstone Bistro, The Dive in Carolina Beach along with Buzz’s Roost announced temporary closures. This by no means is an exhaustive list, so it’s advised to check in with each location as to any potential closing and/or reopening before patronizing.
Businesses are not under any legal obligation to publicly acknowledge if an emloyee or customer with COVID-19 visited. The restaurants mentioned in this story have chosen to make their situations public in order to inform customers.
