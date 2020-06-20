Groups pull together to hand out over 1,000 meals

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Even with more and more people going back to work, the coronavirus still has some in tough situations. In May, North Carolina’s unemployment rate was close to 13-percent.
Saturday, volunteers teamed up to give out 1,000 hot meals, 1,500 boxes of produce and 4,000 gallons of milk all free to help get the community back on track.
”I saw a lot of people today who sincerely needed the resources,” said Joshua Tobich, Executive Director of Brunswick Christian Recover Center. “I also saw a lot of people who came out here just to participate.”
BCRC helps bring people back on their feet who have been dealing with addiction. There were 14 of those volunteers Saturday. For them, it’s not just about handing food to strangers, it’s about re-entering society and knowing there is support.
”One of the first things that drug and alcohol addiction will take from you is your community sense,” said Tobich. “It completely invokes a victim mentality inside of the individual to where they don’t even want to be around people. Just think of what a gift it was to half the residents at Brunswick Christian today to be able to come out here to see all of these warm faces. But they didn’t come out to receive today, they came out to serve today.”
Hundreds of boxes gone and just as many people served within hours. Volunteers say, these are hard times, you never know what somebody is going through.
”It’s amazing to me that when you see a need and you see other people who are willing to help feel the need, the amount of people who are willing to contribute their time, treasure and talent to make sure things go off without a hitch.”
Once shop closed up, not all the food was gone. Naturally, you can’t just throw it all away, so the group is giving what’s left to other community staples who may need it.
