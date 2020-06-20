Governor Cooper orders Confederate monuments removed from Capitol grounds for safety

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper said Saturday that he’s ordered Confederate monuments on the Capitol grounds to be moved for public safety purposes.
A group in Raleigh started pulling down Confederate statues Friday evening using ropes.
“I am concerned about the dangerous efforts to pull down and carry off large, heavy statues and the strong potential for violent clashes at the site,” Governor Cooper said in an emailed statement. “If the legislature had repealed their 2015 law that puts up legal roadblocks to removal we could have avoided the dangerous incidents of last night. Monuments to white supremacy don’t belong in places of allegiance, and it’s past time that these painful memorials be moved in a legal, safe way.”
The rest of the North Carolina Confederate monument, the monument to the Women of the Confederacy and the one for Henry Lawson Wyatt are among the monuments Cooper ordered moved Saturday.
Three years ago, the governor called for the monument to be relocated to museums in the area so they could be displayed with proper historical context.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.