First Alert Forecast: summer to start warm and a little stormy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! The summer solstice - the exact moment when the direct rays of the sun are incident on the Tropic of Cancer - occurs at 5:43 p.m. Saturday and marks the official arrival of the new season! Your First Alert Forecast features some classic elements of summer in the Cape Fear Region...
- Warm temperatures: Expect 80s except some 70s early, late, and under any showers.
- Showers and storms: They’ll pop up in scattered but locally heavy form by afternoon.
- Balmy breezes: Southerly winds will sustain elevated humidity levels throughout.
- Beach hazards: Expect a low to moderate risk of rip currents and a high UV Index.
High-resolution computer models depict similar skies for Father’s Day Sunday, so odds for a storm will stay within 10 percentage points of Saturday. Temperatures will certainly not stay put, though! Catch some big numbers for summer’s first full days in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or go out ten days with your WECT Weather App!
Last little thing: the National Hurricane Center has placed 10% tropical or subtropical storm development odds on a weak low pressure system several hundred miles southeast of Wilmington. Your First Alert Weather Team will monitor tis feature moves along the Gulf Stream but, even in the unlikely event of its development, impacts for the Cape Fear Region ought to be near zero.
