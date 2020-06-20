First Alert Forecast: hotter days ahead as summer kicks into gear

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Summer will officially begin at 5:43 p.m. Right on cue we are about to see normal or even above normal temperatures return Sunday into next week with highs soaring into the upper 80s to near 90. Muggier conditions will mean steamier overnight lows in the lower and middle 70s. Spotty to isolated shower and storm chances will be in the 20-30% range Sunday to Tuesday. Look for a spike in rain and storm chances in the 40-50% range Wednesday and Thursday. In the tropics a low well off the Carolina coast has a low chance of development.