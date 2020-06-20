City of Wilmington imposes curfew in areas surrounding confederate monuments

Wilmington, NC (Source: WECT)
June 20, 2020 at 9:50 PM EDT - Updated June 20 at 9:50 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced a curfew, effective immediately, for the areas surrounding two confederate monuments in downtown Wilmington.

In the press release, a city spokesperson says “this is to prevent incidents in the vicinity of the monuments.”

Mayor Bill Saffo declared a state of emergency in the proclamation announcing the curfew, which says in part:

“The protests that have occurred in our City of Wilmington have been largely peaceful and proper. However, recent events have shown that some individuals have sought to incite criminal civil unrest and their actions now pose an imminent threat of severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property to the City of Wilmington.”

The curfew is from 7:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. and includes Market Street between 3rd St. and 5th Ave. as well as 3rd St. between Market and Orange streets.

