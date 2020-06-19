17-year-old reported missing in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a teen who has been missing since Wednesday.
According to officials, 17-year-old Andrew Ray Hines was last seen in the 2900 block of Thatch Court.
He was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.
Hines is approximately five-foot-seven and weighs 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has braces, deputies say.
If you have any information, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 798-4200 or call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.
