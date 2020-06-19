Wilmington man sentenced for possessing stolen gun

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced to 77 months in prison Friday for illegally possessing a firearm.
Darrius Franklin Autry, 28, pleaded guilty on March 11.
According to court documents, officers with the Clayton Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Autry and two other individuals on May 15, 2019.
“Officers approached the vehicle and detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle,” a news release from the Department of Justice states. “Autry, who was seated in the back seat of the vehicle, told officers that he had a gun in his bag on the back seat. Officers subsequently seized Autry’s firearm that was loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition. Additionally, a weapon check on the firearm confirmed that it was stolen out of Durham.”
