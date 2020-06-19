Topsail Island makes the cover of this month’s ‘Our State’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Topsail Island and the Jolly Roger Pier made the cover of the June edition of Our State, which is the magazine’s coastal issue.
“We are we love ourselves a good pier at the magazine,” said Jeremy Markovich of Our State. “We have a guide to all the piers that are out there so you can check them off your checklist.”
This month, Our State also features the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center.
“Jean Beasley, who is the heart and soul behind it, is still pouring it out and saving these majestic animals and if you read about this before it’s worth reading about again,” Markovich said.
Carolina Beach’s Celtic Creamery also made the magazine this month.
For more, visit OurState.com.
