Southport woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off ticket

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Southport woman tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off ticket and came away the winner of the $200,000 top prize.
Julia O’Neal purchased the winning $200,000 Triple Play ticket from Murphy Express on North Howe Street in Southport.
“It was unreal,” said O’Neal. “I just couldn’t believe it. It comes in handy for me because I can fix the house up and pay bills.”
O’Neal claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state taxes, she is taking home $141,501.
