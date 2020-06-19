Southport woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off ticket

Southport woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off ticket
Julia O’Neal purchased the winning $200,000 Triple Play ticket from Murphy Express on North Howe Street in Southport. (Source: NC Education Lottery | WNCN)
By WECT Staff | June 19, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT - Updated June 19 at 1:39 PM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Southport woman tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off ticket and came away the winner of the $200,000 top prize.

Julia O’Neal purchased the winning $200,000 Triple Play ticket from Murphy Express on North Howe Street in Southport.

“It was unreal,” said O’Neal. “I just couldn’t believe it. It comes in handy for me because I can fix the house up and pay bills.”

O’Neal claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state taxes, she is taking home $141,501.

