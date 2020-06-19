Sheriff’s Deputy saves life of citizen in Bladen County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County Sheriff’s Deputy Jessica Portalatin saved the life of a black female lying in a ditch on Chickenfoot Road in Cumberland County on Thursday.
Deputy Portalatin was traveling south on Chickenfoot Road when she saw the woman lying face down in a ditch; two other people were close by.
Observation of the scene led Poralatin to believe the woman had possibly overdosed on a controlled substance.
Deputy Portalatin administered a dose of Narcan nasal spray and the woman began to come around.
Emergency services were called and the woman was transported to the hospital.
“I am very proud of Deputy Portalatin and all of the members of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office who do a great job daily,” said Sheriff Jim McVicker.
Bladen County Sheriff’s Deputies carry Narcan for use on victims suspected of opioid overdose.
