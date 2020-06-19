Shane Fernando named Vice President of Advancement and the Arts at CFCC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced Friday that Shane Fernando has been named Vice President of Advancement and the Arts.
As Vice President of Advancement and the Arts, Fernando will serve as artistic director of the Wilson Center and oversee donor relations and direct fundraising for the College at large through the CFCC Foundation.
“We are extremely proud of all Shane and his team have accomplished at the Wilson Center,” said Jim Morton, CFCC President. “He cares deeply about our community and his passion for providing access to the arts for all has resulted in numerous successful fundraising initiatives.”
In 2014, Fernando was named the director of the CFCC Humanities and Fine Arts Center which was later named the Wilson Center after a prominent Wilmington.
Under Fernando’s leadership as director of the Wilson Center, over 200,000 tickets were sold and more than $10 million was made in ticket revenue in the first three years after opening the doors in August of 2015. $850,000 of that was tax revenue which went back to the state and county.
Fernando will maintain his position as director of the Wilson Center and will continue to oversee contracts for concerts and artistic performances at the entertainment center.
“I am thrilled to take on this new leadership role with the Cape Fear Community College Foundation,” said Fernando. “At the Wilson Center, a major focus of our work has been supporting and developing opportunities to engage students during their experience at CFCC through education, employment, service, and advocacy. In my new role, I will work with our team to connect students with scholarship opportunities that will help them focus on their studies and increase their opportunities for lifelong success - without the burden of overwhelming student debt. I’m excited to explore ways area residents can become more involved at CFCC and help our students achieve their academic and career goals.”
Fernando also serves roles on the state level as President of the North Carolina Presenters Consortium - supporting its annual sponsorships and development, and is currently serving on the Governor’s COVID-19 task force for planning the re-opening of North Carolina performing arts venues.
