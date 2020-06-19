Partnership Advisory Group releases letter to community

NHRMC has a plan for that growth. It is the result of a careful and thorough study of the market, including population, health, and industry trends in each of the seven counties NHRMC serves. It was developed by a committee that included staff, doctors and members of the Board of Trustees who listened to their peers, patients, and consumers who shared what is important to them and what they would like to see in area healthcare. It includes adding new services throughout the region to improve access to primary care that can keep people well and specialists to treat even the most life-threatening conditions. It includes adding the programs, digital options, and personnel to offer innovative ways to improve quality of life and keep medical costs down.