Owner accused of running illegal gaming machines at Columbus County store

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The owner of a Columbus County mini-mart is accused of running illegal gaming machines at the business, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
A news release from the sheriff’s office states that an undercover Vice-Narcotics officer entered the Buckhead Mini Mart, located in the 6000 block of Old Lake Road, and played one of the available games. Afterward, they were given a cash payout for their winnings.
On Wednesday, detectives executed a search warrant at the business, where the owner also lives, and seized four of the illegal gaming machines, as well as marijuana, packaging materials, and firearms.
Mosad Humaidi, 33, was charged with operating video gaming machine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.
He was booked in jail under a $3,500 bond.
