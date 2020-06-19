New Hanover reports record one-day COVID-19 cases; child care facility closes due to outbreak

“Child care facilities in New Hanover County have done a great job of following guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their establishments and we appreciate Milestones’ quick work in informing our public health team and the families they serve of the cases they learned of connected to their facility,” said Public Health Assistant Director Carla Turner. “We can expect to see more outbreaks and clusters with increased activity across our community coupled with individuals not following the three W’s – Wear, Wait, Wash. If we follow protective measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, we protect those around us and prevent further spread into settings like child care, nursing homes or congregate living facilities.”