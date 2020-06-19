More art coming to Wilmington International Airport

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Travelers who visit Wilmington International Airport (ILM) will be greeted by more artwork.
The Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County and ILM collaborated to incorporate art into the airport terminal.
They are accepting proposals for three public art commissions as part of ILM’s terminal expansion.
Rhonda Bellamy, Executive Director Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County, said this expands upon a gallery that’s at the airport.
“In fact, we created a gallery at the airport three years ago and this was a natural progression of the partnership, being able to commission three pieces of art that will be a welcoming component to Wilmington international Airport,” Bellamy said.
Artists residing in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia are invited to submit proposals for two separate terrazzo floor designs and the design, fabrication, and installation of one three-dimensional artwork.
The deadline is August 1.
“We are really hoping that the winning concept will embody that we are a coastal community and so we hope that factors into the proposals that we see,” she said.
“This RFP is an opportunity to integrate artistic interpretations of our community in the Terminal Expansion Project. We look forward to showcasing permanent artworks that symbolize the Cape Fear Region and will remind travelers of their time spent here,” stated Julie Wilsey, Airport Director.
To learn more, click here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.