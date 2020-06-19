Latimer House begins project to further depict enslaved life

“We have a staff and a board that is predominantly white,” Labell said. “We don’t feel that we have the authority to take this whole project as our own. It’s not our story that we’re telling. It’s part of our story, but it’s not our collective memory that we understand. We can’t put that aspect into our tour because we haven’t lived it. So, what we want to do is reach out to the universities, to the local communities, people who... the folks who are going to come here and want to hear this history. We want to know first of all, what do they want to learn? How do they feel about this history? Why it’s important to them and we want to create a space that they feel their voices can be heard.”