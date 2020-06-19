Governor Cooper vetoes House Bill 594: gyms/health clubs/fitness centers

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper vetoed House Bill 594 Thursday, a bill that would have allowed gyms and health clubs to reopen with certain conditions in place.
Indoor exercise facilities, gyms and health clubs were among the listed businesses that were ordered to close on March 25, 2020 under Governor Cooper’s Executive Order No. 116.
After preparing to reopen under Governor Cooper’s Phase 2 executive order on May 20; gym owners were ordered to remain closed until June 26 at 5 p.m.
Gym owners subsequently filed lawsuits against the administration.
House Bill 594 conditions included a 50 percent capacity limit, daily screening of employees, social distancing, availability of disinfectants and hand sanitizer stations, frequent routine cleanings of high-touch equipment and other measures deemed necessary for safe use of exercise facilities.
After almost three months, indoor exercise facilities are among the few places that remain closed.
Despite dining establishments being allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, bars are also not allowed to open.
"Tying the hands of public health officials in times of pandemic is dangerous, especially when case counts and hospitalizations are rising. State and local officials must be able to take swift action during the COVID-19 emergency to prevent a surge of patients from overwhelming hospitals and endangering the lives of North Carolinians. The bill could restrict leaders who need to respond quickly to outbreaks and protect public health and safety," said Governor Cooper in a statement on HB 594.
Indoor exercise facilities include weight rooms, yoga studios, dance studios, martial arts facilities, trampoline parks, rock climbing facilities, basketball, volleyball, tennis and other indoor court sports.
"Once again, the Governor shows that he prioritizes his own power over the livelihoods of responsible small businesses owners and families across North Carolina," North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore said in a statement.
Some gyms recently opened for people with medical direction and a prescription to exercise after a loophole was discovered in the order.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.