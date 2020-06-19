First Alert Forecast: weekend warmth on the way amid passing storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you and thanks for checking in! In this forecast period, a budding, summery high pressure ridge will gradually fade your memories of the recent exceptionally cool stretch of weather. Expect high temperatures across the Cape Fear Region mainly in the...
- near 80 to lower 80s range Friday.
- lower to possibly middle 80s Saturday.
- middle to possibly upper 80s Father’s Day.
- upper 80s to possibly lower 90s Monday.
This weekend will offer pop-up storm chances but much more dry time than last weekend. Rain odds: 30% Friday, 40% Saturday, 30% Father’s Day itself. So, keep your sun-screened and well-hydrated outdoor plans intact! ...and trust your WECT Weather App to help alert you to any pop-up storms.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington - including those modest shower and heavy storm chances, that uptick in daytime temperatures, and gains in nighttime readings too - right here. Or, tap into a full ten-day forecast for any spot you want with your WECT Weather App!
